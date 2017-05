McKENZIE (May 9, 2017) McKenzie High School men’s soccer defeated Milan High School by a score of 4-0 at Wildcat Stadium on the campus of Bethel University. McKenzie defeated Obion County on Monday by a score of 8 to 1.

McKenzie now advances to the division championship with Westview on Thursday, May 11, 6:30 p.m. at Bethel.

In the McKenzie-Milan match, Lucas Waddell had three goals and Ryan Calderon had one. Goalkeeper Martin Perez had 14 saves.