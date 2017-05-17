Bethel Names Ellen Renfroe Reed as New Softball Coach

MCKENZIE, Tennessee- Bethel University Director of Athletics Dale Kelley announced Wednesday Ellen Renfroe Reed has been hired as the new softball coach at the school. Kelley said, “We are very pleased to have Ellen join our athletic staff as softball coach. She has made her mark in the sport as a great player at every level. Her success speaks for itself. She also has been a big part of the University of Memphis staff serving as their pitching coach. She has big shoes to fill coming in after Coach Larry Geraldi but we are confident she will do a great job.”

Dale Kelley, athlete director, Brad Chappell, assistant athletic director, and Walter Butler, president of Bethel made the announcement on Wednesday, May 17 on the campus of the university.

During the press briefing, Ellen said she is excited to join Bethel University. It is her first head coaching position. She thanked the university for the opportunity and Jesus Christ for guidance in her life.

She said she and her husband, Jon Reed, prayed about the decision to apply for the position that she heard about through a friend. She contacted Dale Kelley and “it happened really fast.”

She said she will impress upon her students the need for good academics.

Ellen has family in Jackson, Greenfield, Alamo, Milan and Decatur County.

She and former coach Larry Garaldi have talked about the team. She said she has room to add a few recruits to the team.

Ellen Renfroe Reed just completed her second year as an assistant coach with the University of Memphis after spending the 2014-15 season as a volunteer assistant coach.

Reed had a record-setting career as a pitcher for the University of Tennessee and also played a season with the Chicago Bandits in 2014 and a season with the Houston Scrap Yard Dawgs in 2016, both members of the National Pro Fastpitch league.

Reed comes from a softball family. Her older sister, Ivy Renfroe, pitched at Tennessee. Anna, the younger sister, played two seasons for the Lady Vols, but as an infielder, unlike her two sisters.

In her first year with the Bandits, she garnered three wins and struck out 19 batters over 30.0 innings of work.

Prior to pitching for the Bandits, Reed was a standout pitcher at the University of Tennessee. Nicknamed “The Spin Doctor” by ESPN’s Beth Mowins, Reed finished her career at Tennessee with a 1.65 ERA and a 102-25 record. In her four-year career, she threw 84 complete games, 41 shutouts, two no-hitters and struck out 1,005 batters in over 175 appearances. She is one of three Lady Vols pitchers to win 30 games in a single season, joining her sister Ivy.

Reed was a two-time NFCA All-American (2011, 2012), a four-time NFCA All-Southeast Region pick, a three-time Top 25 Finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year (2012, 2013, 2014) and a three-time All-SEC selection (2011, 2012, 2014). As a senior in 2014, she went 30-8 with a 2.02 ERA and 245 strikeouts.

A model student-athlete, Reed was named the 2014 Capital One Academic All-American of the Year for softball and the 2014 SEC Scholar-Athlete of the year. She was also a three-time Capital One Academic All-American (2012, 2013, 2014).

During her time at Tennessee, Reed helped the Lady Vols to two Women’s College World Series appearances, including a runner-up performance in 2013. Reed’s name appears throughout UT record books for her single season and career performances.

Besides helping the Tiger pitching staff, Renfroe has conducted several mini pitching clinics and is renowned for her pitching lessons.

Prior to her fabulous career at Tennessee she was one of the best ever in TSSAA history at Trinity Christian Academy in Jackson, Tennessee.

2010 Gatorade Tennessee Softball Player of the Year, a 2010 MaxPreps Softball All-American selection and a 2010 Second Team ESPN/RISE All-American, Renfroe helped guide TCA to Tennessee Class A State Softball titles in 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2010, a Class A State runner-up finish in 2008 and five consecutive district, regional and sectional championships (2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010)



Helped Trinity Christian Academy register five straight 40-win seasons and an overall school record of 224-19, including a sterling 46-1 mark in 2009 and a 49-2 tally in 2010



During her senior campaign (2010), Renfroe finished the year 40-2 overall from the circle with a 0.15 ERA, 545 strikeouts and just 14 walks over 271 innings of work.



Wrapped up her interscholastic career with a 0.31 ERA, a 115-9 career mark and 1,335 K’s from the circle along with more than 20 no-hitters



The Jackson Sun selected Renfroe as its 2009 and 2010 All-West Tennessee Pitcher of the Year, 2008 Player of the Year and 2006 Newcomer of the Year while also choosing her as a first-team selection in 2007



Was a finalist for 2009 Gatorade Tennessee Softball Player of the Year, Renfroe was tabbed to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) Class A All-State squad in 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2010 and also reaped five nods as All-District 15 and a pair of All-District 15 MVP accolades



Played Gold softball for the Tennessee Fury, the Tennessee Xplosion and the Illinois Southern Force, helping her 16U squad to third place at the ASA Gold Nationals

Reed is married to Jon Reed, a former Memphis baseball pitcher from 2013-14, and they live in Memphis with their dogs, Maggie and Mya.