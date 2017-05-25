Murray State’s NPR Station to Host White House Correspondent

MURRAY, Kentucky – Murray State’s public radio station 91.3 WKMS, partners with MSU Town & Gown to host a free public event featuring NPR White House Correspondent and PBS NewsHour Contributor, Tamara Keith. “An Evening with Tamara Keith” is Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. at MSU’s Wrather Auditorium.

It’s been a huge year for news and Tamara’s been in the thick of it. She’s currently traveling as NPR’s White House Correspondent and reporting on President Trump’s first year in office. During the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In January 2014, Keith was a Congressional Correspondent who put an emphasis on covering House Republicans, the budget, taxes, and the fiscal fights that dominated at the time. She began covering Congress in August 2011.

Prior to the free community event, WKMS hosts an exclusive dinner and fundraiser with Keith at 5:30 p.m., proceeds supporting student journalism at the station. Tickets for this special dinner on Lovett Auditorium stage are $50 each. Seating is limited. Contact Jenni Todd at 270-809-4748 by June 1 to reserve your seat.

Community members may submit questions for the free public lecture in advance by emailing msu.wkms@murraystate.edu , or simply submit a question at the free event. Join us to hear stories from behind the scenes of one of the most eventful news cycles in recent history.