Water Tank Renovation Begins

McKENZIE (May 25) — Crews from American Tank Maintenance of Georgia began work on the elevated water tank behind the McKenzie Municipal Complex on Thursday, May 25.

Billy Wood, superintendent of the city Water and Wastewater Department, said the crew will paint the exterior of the tank. In preparation, the crew will attach standoffs to the tank so the entire tank can be draped ahead of the blasting and painting process. The drape will contain all the old lead paint as it is blasted away from the surface. The lead paint fragments will be hauled from the site and placed in a landfill.

Once the old paint is removed, the tank surface will be primed prior to applying the finish coat of paint. All work will be performed by crewmembers, who will be concealed from sight by the drape. Renovation is expected to take eight weeks.

Mr. Wood said the tank was not in use for a few years, until about 18 months ago when the fire department needed additional water pressure for its ISO review. American Tank then blasted and repainted the interior to facilitate the use of the 300,000-gallon tank.

In all, McKenzie has 1.4 million gallons of water storage in four elevated tanks – located at city hall, the hospital, the airport, and the recreation park. Additionally, the city has 150,000 in its clear well inside its water treatment plant in downtown McKenzie. The city exceeds its required 24-hour capacity because of the four elevated tanks and the backup electric generator.