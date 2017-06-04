Rural Hospital Closure Forum in West Tennessee is Wednesday

The Tennessee Justice Center is hosting a forum on the concerns of the closure of some rural West Tennessee hospitals and the possible closure of others.

Below is information concerning a forum to discussing hospitals in rural Tennessee.

West Tennessee is the center of the nation’s rural health crisis, with more recent hospital closings than anywhere else. Hospitals have closed in McNairy, Haywood, Fayette and Gibson counties. Hospitals at risk of closing are in Carroll, Henderson, Tipton, Humphreys, Houston, Dickson, Obion, Weakley counties.

What: Public forum on impact of federal health policy on the health of rural Tennessee with a focus on rural hospital closures

When: 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 7

Where: Jackson-Madison County Public Library. 433 East Lafayette Street Jackson, Tenn 38301

Who: Presentations by researchers from the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families, Healthcare Management Partners and local stakeholders

Why now?: Congress is debating the future of health programs which fund the rural health care infrastructure.

Confirmed Panelists:

Andy Schneider, Research Professor at Georgetown, will present the findings of the new report that was compiled by the Georgetown Center on Children and Families and the University of North Carolina’s NC Rural Health Research Program.

Scott Phillips, Managing Director of Healthcare Management Partners, will discuss findings of his firm’s new report on the financial status of the nation’s 1,200 rural hospitals and threats to rural communities as a result of hospital closings.