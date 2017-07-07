LESTER LEE WAUGH 1936 – 2017

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. – Mr. Lester Lee Waugh, 80, of Huntingdon, Tennessee, died Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at his home. Funeral services are Friday, July 7, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Dilday-Carter Funeral Home. Brother Josh Parker officiating. Burial to follow in the Farmville Cemetery in Yuma, Tennessee.

Mr. Waugh was born on September 5, 1936 in Carroll County to the late Dewey B. and Girtha Brewer Waugh. He served in the US Air Force, was a retired sergeant for the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a deacon at Concord Missionary Baptist Church, a Ruritan, and a member of the Modern Woodmen of the World. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by: a daughter, Bonita Scott; and brothers, Alvis Waugh and Chester Waugh.

He is survived by: wife, Betty Cary Waugh, of Huntingdon; daughter, Michelle Willis of Huntingdon; grandchildren, Brent (Tanya) Scott, Cody (Lindey) Scott, Kristen (Nick) Brandon, Julie (Josh) Haynes, Heather Willis, Andrew Willis, and Jaden Willis; nine great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Dilday-Carter Funeral Home is in charge (731)986-8281.