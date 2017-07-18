COMMISSIONER ROLFE ANNOUNCES BONGARDS’ CREAMERIES TO MAKE MAJOR EXPANSION IN HUMBOLDT

Farmer-owned dairy cooperative to create up to 95 jobs

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. – Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Bongards’ Creameries officials announced today that the food producer will invest $35 million to expand its manufacturing operation in Humboldt.

Bongards plans to create approximately 95 jobs over the next five years as part of the Gibson County expansion.

“We’ve sought to create a business climate in Tennessee that encourages existing companies to grow and create job opportunities for our residents,” Rolfe said. “Bongards is nearly doubling its workforce in Humboldt and offering high quality jobs that will have strong impact on Gibson County. I’m pleased to see Bongards make this considerable investment in Northwest Tennessee.”

Bongards, a farmer-owned cooperative, has operated in Humboldt since 2010. The Humboldt facility produces a range of cheese products. Bongards will add around 80,000 square feet to its facility in Gibson County, allowing the company to increase production, packaging and processing capabilities.

The company also plans to create a new fund to help grow education opportunities for local residents and improve job prospects.

“Bongards is very excited about the opportunity to grow our processing capabilities in Humboldt, Tennessee,” Bongards CFO Chris Freeman said. “We have found many strong partners at both the state and local levels who have worked with tirelessly with us to help bring this expansion forward. We look forward to a growing presence in Tennessee for years to come.”

“It is a great day for the City of Humboldt, Gibson County and the surrounding area,” Humboldt Mayor Marvin Sikes said. “I would like to thank Bongards and its corporate team for expanding the Humboldt plant and investing in its employees and the future well-being of our city.”

“This is a great day for Humboldt and Gibson County,” Kingsley Brock, director of Economic Development for Gibson County, said. “We are very appreciative of the capital investment Bongards is making in the Humboldt plant and the new jobs that will be created as a result of this expansion. Humboldt is proud to be home of the only processed cheese plant in the Southeast.”

“TVA and Humboldt Utilities congratulate Bongards on its latest plans to expand and create new quality jobs in Humboldt, Tennessee,” John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of Economic Development, said. “We are pleased to partner with the State of Tennessee, the Greater Gibson County Chamber of Commerce, and the City of Humboldt to support existing business and industry growth.”

Humboldt and Gibson County are represented by Sen. John Stevens (R – Huntingdon) and Rep. Curtis Halford (R – Dyer) in the Tennessee General Assembly.

About Bongards’ Creameries

Bongards’ Creameries is a farmer-owned co-op formed in 1908 in Bongards, Minn. With over a century of cheese-making expertise, they are a vertically integrated, global cheese supplier producing millions of pounds of natural cheese, process cheese, cream cheese, imitation cheese and whey each year. Their products can be found in commercial restaurants, K-12 schools, convenience stores, retail delis, and more. Bongards’ headquarters are in Chanhassen Minnesota with three production facilities located in Bongards Minnesota, Perham Minnesota, and Humboldt Tennessee. Find them on the web at Bongards.com, like them on Facebook at facebook.com/bongardspremiumcheese/

About the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development’s mission is to develop strategies that help make Tennessee the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high quality jobs. To grow and strengthen Team Tennessee, the department seeks to attract new corporate investment in Tennessee and works with Tennessee companies to facilitate expansion and economic growth. Find us on the web:tnecd.com. Follow us on Twitter: @tnecd. Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/tnecd.