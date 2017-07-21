Two Bound Over to Circuit County in Attempted First-Degree Murder of 96-Year-Old

HUNTINGDON (July 21, 2017) James P. Hill, 34, New Johnsonville and Dakota D. Baggett, 24, Nashville, are facing attempted first-degree murder charges for assaulting 96-year-old Dalphy H. Ross and holding Janet Lynn Ross and Myron Butler against their will at knife-point inside the victim’s home located on McKee Levee Road near Buena Vista on June 26.

Carroll County General Sessions Larry Logan presided over the preliminary hearings of the two men. Court-appointed attorneys Seth Segraves and Ben Dempsey represented the two men while Jim Webb and Carthel Smith served as prosecutors for the state of Tennessee.

Logan said adequate evidence exists to bind the two to a preliminary appearance on September 11.

Three witnesses took the stand: Carroll County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Adam Meggs; Myron Butler, and Janet Ross.

According to arrest warrants obtained via Carroll County Sessions Court (CCGS) filed by Carroll County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Adam Meggs; In addition, warrants were entered in CCGS against Hill for especially aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated robbery, theft of property (less than $1,000) and aggravated burglary. Arrest warrants were filed by Investigator Meggs for co-defendant Dakota D. Baggett, charging him with criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary and theft of property over $1,000 and less than $10,000 in the offenses perpetrated against the Rosses and Mr. Butler.