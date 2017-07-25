2017 Murphy Fair High School Football Book

Available at The McKenzie Banner for $12

This year’s installment highlights Murphy’s area pre-season All-State selections Kade Pearson and Tyreese Mebane-Class 1A Huntingdon, Caleb McCutcheon and Savon Stewart-Class 5A Henry County, Tucker White-Class 4A Lexington, Anthony Ballard and Jacquez Norman-Class 3A Milan and Khance Hill and Brantley Whitwell of Class 2A Trenton.

In addition, Murphy and his staff are offering quotes from coaches and important player information from area teams and teams throughout the state.