Marriage Licenses

Michael Arlanza Taylor, 41, of McKenzie to Yana Shantell Townes, 39, of McKenzie.

Jeri Deann Drinkard, 25, of McKenzie to Robert Martin Shands, 29, of McKenzie.

Jonathan Ray Massey, 23, of Trezevant to Heather Leann Baggett, 24, of Atwood.

Stephen Carl Fall, 49, of McKenzie to Michelle Gay Barnett Anthony, 47, of McKenzie.