Carroll County has 5.7 percent unemployment in June, 2017. That’s up from the May rate of 4.0 percent.

Henry County is at 4.7 percent and Weakley is at 5.6 percent.

Davidson County has the lowest unemployment at 3.1 percent and Williamson is at 3.2 percent for the second lowest.

Benton (6.0), Lauderdale (6.5) and McNairy (6.0) are the three counties in West Tennessee with the highest unemployment and rank among the top 10 counties.