Rescue Squads Searching For Bruceton Man In River

By Shannon McFarlin WENK/WTPR News Director

Benton County, Tenn. (August 4, 2017) —Recovery operations continue tonight in the search for the body of a missing Bruceton man in the Tennessee River in Benton County.

Benton County Sheriff Kenny Christopher told WENK/WTPR that recovery efforts have been underway since around 5 p.m. Thursday when witnesses reported that a man jumped from the New Johnsonville Bridge on Hwy. 70E.

Christopher said it has been determined that the missing man is a 21-year-old from Bruceton and it is suspected that he took his own life.

Christopher said three witnesses saw the man stop his car on the bridge, got out of his car and step off the ledge of the bridge into the water. “They thought he had car trouble and they were slowing down to help him,” Christopher said.

First responders from several agencies have been on the scene since Thursday evening looking for the body. The operation is being overseen by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The TWRA is on the scene, along with the Humphreys County Rescue Squad and Fire Department and the Benton County Rescue Squad. The THP helicopter and Air Evac helicopter also have been searching the area from the air.

The Benton County Rescue Squad will remain at the scene again overnight, Christopher said. “They’ll be using sonar but they’re not going to drag the area over night.”

Because of the strong currents, divers have not been able to be utilized in the recovery effort, he said. “We’ll try them again tomorrow. They’ve slowed down the water at the dam so we’re hoping the divers can work tomorrow,” Christopher said.

The spot where the man jumped is 84 feet and the water below is at 55 feet deep, he said.

The victim’s family has been on scene holding vigil while the search is taking place. “We’re hoping for a better outcome tomorrow,” he said.