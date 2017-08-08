Bruceton Liquor Store Burgled, Four Suspects Arrested After Pursuit, Foot Chase

Updated at 8-8-17 1:24 p.m. Tuesday

HUNTINGDON (August 8) Tuesday morning, at approximately 6:15 a.m., Carroll County Sheriff’s Department received a call that the liquor store in Bruceton was burgled. County deputies chased the suspects, fleeing in a minivan

, into Huntingdon.

According to Walter Smothers, director of Huntingdon Public Safety, he received information the suspects rammed the deputy’s cruiser and the officer’s vehicle struck their vehicle causing them to spin out on East Main Street. The suspects’ vehicle came to rest in the landscaping in front of the Carroll Bank and Trust branch bank. Five subjects fled from the vehicle.

Huntingdon officers and county deputies pursued them on foot and caught three of them. None of the three was armed at the time of arrest, to my knowledge, said Smothers.

At approximately 9:57 a.m. one of the at-large suspects stole a van on East Main Street in Huntingdon and fled on Hwy 70 to Interstate 40 and proceeded west on I-40. He was taken into custody after spike strips were deployed near the 64-mile marker in Haywood County. One suspect at large, he is described as a black male wearing blue jeans and a loud colored shirt.

It is believed that they are from Memphis. The vehicle they were in had a temporary tag from a dealership in Memphis.

Smothers provided photos of the vehicles involved. Inside the van was the security safe and lottery tickets taken from the store.

