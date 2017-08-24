Suspect At Large in Wednesday Shooting in McKenzie

McKENZIE (August 24) A 21-year old woman was shot in the right shoulder Wednesday, August 23, 9:41 p.m. as she and friends sat on the front porch of an apartment at 306 Walnut Circle, a federal housing project.

She was transported to McKenzie Hospital and then flown to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, according to a news release by the McKenzie Police Department.

Witnesses stated the victim and several friends were sitting on the porch and heard gunshots coming for behind the apartments, located across the street.

The unnamed victim was struck by one bullet. Moments before the victim was shot, she was holding a friend’s seven-month old child. There were other small children inside the apartment along with other persons.

Officers found evidence the apartment had been struck by at least seven bullets. A vehicle parked in front of the apartment was also struck by gunfire.

No suspects have been identified at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact McKenzie Police Department at 731-352-2264 or 731-352-2265.

This is the second shooting on Walnut Circle within a month. Bryan Michael Townes was shot on July 30 while he was sitting in an automobile.