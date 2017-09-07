Twelve Indicted, Arrested as a Result of Joint Drug Investigation in McKenzie, West Tenn.

JACKSON – A joint investigation by Special Agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and investigators with the McKenzie Police Department has resulted in the indictment of 12 people from across West and Middle Tennessee, each facing drug-related charges.

In January, TBI DID Agents and McKenzie Police Department investigators, with the assistance of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, began an investigation into the illegal sale and distribution of controlled substances in and around McKenzie, Tennessee. During the course of the investigation, Agents conducted multiple undercover purchases from 12 different individuals, including purchases of marijuana, methamphetamine and cocaine.

On September 5, the Carroll County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging 12 people with various offenses of the Tennessee Drug Control Act. Today, those individuals were arrested by TBI Agents and McKenzie Police investigators, with the support of multiple other law enforcement agencies: Tennessee Highway Patrol, Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, Jackson Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Paris Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Department, Milan Police Department, Benton County Sheriff’s Department, Puryear Police Department, and the Governor’s Task Force for Marijuana Eradication. The individuals below were arrested Thursday and booked into the Carroll County Jail.

*Stephen Talley (DOB 5/22/1986), Antioch, TN – one count Sale or Delivery of Schedule I Controlled Substance, three counts Sale or Delivery of Schedule VI Controlled Substance

*Anthony Haynes (DOB 7/11/1977), Murfreesboro, TN – three counts Sale or Delivery of Schedule II Controlled Substance

*Maurice Gladney (DOB 3/07/1991), Memphis, TN – three counts Sale or Delivery of Schedule VI Controlled Substance

*Demarcus Robinson (DOB 10/24/1988), McKenzie, TN – two counts Sale or Delivery of Schedule II Controlled Substance, three counts Sale or Delivery of Schedule VI Controlled Substance, one count Possession of a Firearm during a Dangerous Felony

*Destin Skinner (10/24/1988), McKenzie, TN – three counts Sale or Delivery of Schedule I Controlled Substance, two counts Sale or Delivery of Schedule VI Controlled Substance

*Ezekiel Harris (6/04/1988), McKenzie, TN – three counts Sale or Delivery of Schedule II Controlled Substance, one count Sale or Delivery of Schedule VI Controlled Substance

*Elijah Howard (DOB 3/15/1990), McKenzie, TN – two counts Sale or Delivery of Schedule II Controlled Substance, one count Sale or Delivery of Schedule VI Controlled Substance

*Jamarqus Steptoe (DOB 3/11/1997), Clarksville, TN – three counts Sale or Delivery of Schedule VI Controlled Substance, two counts Possession of a Firearm during a Dangerous Felony

*Darian Nash (DOB 2/28/1997), Big Sandy, TN – one count Facilitation of Sale of Schedule VI Controlled Substance

*Chauncie Sebree (DOB 3/30/1996), Clarksville, TN – three counts Sale or Delivery of Schedule VI Controlled Substance

*Daniel Western (DOB 3/17/1989), Henry, TN –three counts Sale or Delivery of Schedule VI Controlled Substance

*Jonathan Moore (DOB 9/30/1982), Atwood, TN – three counts sale of Schedule VI Controlled Substance

During the course of Thursday’s arrests, Agents and investigators seized an undetermined amount of cash, six vehicles, six weapons, amounts of cocaine, crack cocaine, ecstasy and diverted prescription pills, and approximately 40 pounds of marijuana. The investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges are possible.