Area Marriage Licenses

Timothy Monroe Dodd, 48, of Cedar Grove to Shavani Singh, 36, of Jackson.

Courtney Lee Norman, 29, of Cedar Grove to Kayla Michelle Sanders, 26, of Cedar Grove.

Calvin Ray Davis, 35, of Buena Vista to Holly Jean Knuutila Wortham, 39, of Bruceton.

Rudy N. Borntrager, 22, of Huntingdon to Arlene A. Yoder, 20, of Huntingdon.