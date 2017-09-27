Arrest Made in McKenzie Shooting

McKENZIE (September 26, 2017) McKenzie Police Department arrested a 17-year old juvenile from McKenzie in connection with the July 30 shooting of Bryan Michael Townes. Townes, 31, was shot multiple times in the face and upper body as he sat in his vehicle on Walnut Circle, McKenzie. Townes was flown by helicopter to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, where he remained in critical condition for several days.

The juvenile was arrested after an extensive investigation. He is charged with Attempted First Degree Murder and ordered by the Juvenile Court to remain in custody pending a hearing on the charges.