Congressman Bob Clement Visits McKenzie, Huntingdon

Former U.S. Congressman Bob Clement visited libraries across Tennessee, donating copies of his book, “Presidents, Kings and Convicts, My Journey from the Governor’s Residence to the Halls of Congress.” The book, which shares Clement’s front row seat to many of the events that shaped the nation and the world, is also one of the most comprehensive accounts of Tennessee history ever told.

“Growing up with a father, Frank G. Clement, who was among Tennessee’s most popular governors, I was fortunate to have seen history come alive,” said Clement. “I wrote the book to be able to share my experiences with readers, and hopefully, get them interested in pursuing careers in public service.”

Clement visited Carroll County Library and then the Governor Gordon Browning Museum, September 28. Governor Browning was actually a political foe of Frank Clement. In later years, the young Bob Clement visited Browning’s home to ask for support for Bob’s campaign for the Tennessee Public Service Commission.

Clement’s book speaks about the history of Tennessee, how his dad, the governor, also had prison inmates working at the Governor’s Mansion working on the lawn and cooking.

One time, Elvis visited the mansion in Nashville and performed. Also performing was a group of inmates, who sang. Clement questioned if that’s where Elvis got his idea for Jailhouse Rock.

President Harry Truman visited the mansion and stayed overnight. Early in the morning, Frank Clement checked Truman’s bedroom and did not find Truman. They found him, alone, taking his morning walk along the city street near the mansion.

At the Carroll County Library, Mayor Dale Kelley, Robert “Gus” Radford, Donald Parish, and Barry Murphy shared their great experiences with the Clement family.

Mayor Kelley said Bob always spoke of “me as his family.”

Donald Parish said Bob Clement visited Huntingdon High School some 44 years ago as the guest speaker at the school.

Radford said Clement was in the area and wanted to go visit Browning at his home. The two talked about politics and warmed the relations between the two families, which were once political foes.

Barry Murphy said he had the privilege of working with Clement at the Public Service Commission. Murphy said Clement was always a “people’s person.”

At the Gordon Browning Museum, McKenzie City Councilman Jason Martin formally welcomed Clement to McKenzie. The museum curator, Jere Cox, introduced Clement to the crowd.

The former congressman shared additional insights into the Browning- Clement relationship, including how Browning purchased Tennessee’s Executive Residence.

Known as “Far Hills,” the residences was built by William Ridley Willis. The home was purchase in 1949 by the state. Governor Browning and his wife, Ida, were the first to live in the governor’s residence; the Clements were the first family with children to call the 10-acre mansion home.

Clement expressed his gratitude and excitement to have Bethel University President Walter Butler in the audience. From 1983 until his run for Congress in 1987, Clement serviced as president of Cumberland University.

For more information on Presidents, Kings, and Convicts, as well as future appearances, visit Clement’s Facebook page or his book web site: presidentskingsconvicts.com. Books may also be purchased on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Archway Publishing or local bookstores, as well as during his presentations.