Local Physician Fights to Recover Medicare Privileges

By Jason and Brittany Martin

McKENZIE (October 4) – After an unblemished 31-year career in medicine a local doctor is faced with accusations of Medicare billing fraud. On April 16, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) accused Dr. Bryan Merrick of 30 counts of wrongful Medicare billings over the course of 20 months.

During the 20 month period in question, Dr. Merrick’s office filed approximately 30,000 Medicare claims for patients. The 30 claims account for less than one tenth of 1% of all billings. In other words, 99.9% of the 30,000 billings were filed correctly and in accordance with CMS guidelines.

The estimated value of the wrongful billings is $670, which was never paid to Dr. Merrick or McKenzie Medical Center (MMC). All 30 counts are the result of clerical errors made by others, not Dr. Merrick directly.

The penalty of these infractions is suspending Dr. Merrick’s Medicare billing privileges for at least three years. Meaning, he has a medical license and can see patients but no longer those covered by Medicare.

What You Need to Know

Dr. Merrick still has a medical license. According to Dr. Merrick, MMC plans to remain open. 10 people may lose their jobs. All infractions are clerical errors. Dr. Merrick didn’t receive money from alleged claims.

For more information, read the complete story in the October 10, 2017 edition of The McKenzie Banner.