Rotary Charity Auction is November 11, 2017

McKENZIE — McKenzie Rotary Club’s annual charity auction is Saturday, November 11 at 10:00 a.m.

This year’s auction is a traditional, in-person auction held at McKenzie High School Theatre. Bidders will place their competitive bids as in a traditional auction. There is no bidding by phone. The event is not televised as in years past.

Area merchants and individuals have donated the items for this auction.

Attendees should enter at the rear of McKenzie High School, receive an auction bid number, and proceed to the theatre, where the auction will occur. The merchandise is available for inspection prior to the event.