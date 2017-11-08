Primary Care Clinic of Trezevant Opens

Primary Care Clinic of Trezevant opened October 30 at 45 Hurt Street in Trezevant and held its ribbon-cutting ceremony on November 7 with the assistance of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber members and community representatives attended the ceremony to welcome the new clinic to Trezevant.

Clinic hours are 8 a.m.– 6 p.m., Monday to Thursday. Appointments and walk-in patients are welcome.

The owners are Deborah Leggett, who is an advanced practice registered nurse, family nurse practitioner certified, and has a Master of Science in Nursing, and Kathy O’Connor-Wray, Doctor of Nursing Practice, advanced practice registered nurse, family nurse practitioner certified, and also has a Master of Science in Nursing.

In addition to the owners, Tammy Griffins-Hanih will treat patients at the Trezevant location. She is an advanced practice registered nurse, family nurse practitioner certified, and has a Master of Science in Nursing.

The clinic accepts most insurance, including Tenncare. The staff is fluent in Spanish. Patients can get a list of cash prices for services on the clinic’s website, www.pccofjackson.com.

For questions or to make an appointment, call 731-669-3863. For patients’ convenience, providers will have access to patient charts at both Trezevant and Jackson locations of Primary Care Clinic.