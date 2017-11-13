Auditions for Christmas on Broadway

The Dixie announces auditions for the favorite event of the Christmas season…Christmas on Broadway! Anyone 18 years or older who is currently a touring professional or a serious student in music or performance is invited to audition for the cast on November 16.

Please have prepared 16 bars of a song and bring your track on CD or ready to plug in by phone.

This year’s performance includes special guest Kellye Cash and features The Dixie Children’s Chorus. The performance is Saturday, December 16th at 7 p.m. at The Dixie Carter Performing Arts Center, 191 Court Square, Huntingdon. (731) 986-2100