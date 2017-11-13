Fifth Suspect At Large in Bruceton Liquor Store Burglary

Wanted for Burglary, Attempted Murder

CARROLL COUNTY – The fifth of five suspects in the August 8 burglary of the Old Railroad Wine and Spirits in Bruceton has been identified as Laddarrius Deshan Brown. He evaded arrest after he and four accomplices burgled the store, stole the safe, and drove in a van toward Huntingdon.

Investigator Jackie Wallace of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department identified Brown from social media information. He is wanted in Carroll County, Metro Nashville for multiple business burglaries, Memphis for driving offenses and Criminal Attempt to Commit Second Degree Murder. He is not in custody at this time.

According to an investigative report from Carroll County, CCSD deputies were en route to Old Railroad Wine and Spirits in Bruceton in reference to a burglary when the officer observed a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle involved in the burglary traveling west on Highway 70. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle with lights and sirens activated but the vehicle did not stop and evaded at a high rate of speed. Upon entering Huntingdon, Deputy Ethan Parham attempted to drive around the vehicle in an attempt to stop it when the vehicle hit his patrol car causing both vehicles to wreck. All occupants, including the driver, identified as Derrius Lott, fled from the vehicle on foot.

Derrius Lott was charged with burglary, theft over $1,000 less than $10,000, reckless endangerment for driving at a high rate of speed, crossing the centerline multiple times and nearly hitting multiple vehicles, aggravated assault for striking a patrol vehicle and causing both vehicles to crash, theft over $1,000 for taking a Ford Econoline valued at $3,500 parked in the Habitat for Humanity parking lot without the owner’s consent and felony evading arrest for leading multiple police departments in a high-speed chase on Highway 70 West before being apprehended near exit 60 on I-40 West.

Leland Crawford was charged with burglary, theft over $1,000 under $10,000 and felony evading arrest.

Cordarrel Logan was charged with burglary and felony evading arrest.

Laverne Luellen was charged with burglary, theft over $1,000 under $10,000 and felony evading arrest.