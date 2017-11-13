Seventeen-Year Old Missing in Paris

The City of Paris Police Department is seeking information on the location of a 17-year old female, who left home without consent of her guardian on November 7.

She was last seen on Wednesday, November 7 at 8:00 to 8:30 p.m. The family received a text message from Brooklyn McCarthy on November 8, 2:14 p.m. stating she was going to eat with a friend named Gina. She was to return home at 6:00 p.m.

She was last seen wearing a red hoodie and black sweatpants. She has family in the Camden area. She is listed as a missing person in the National Crime Information Computer.