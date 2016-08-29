Louisiana Flood Relief School Supply Drive in Henry County

Several schools in southeast Louisiana suffered major damage from the recent floods. Teachers and students not only lost homes and personal belongings but also school supplies! E.W. Grove FCCLA will be hosting a school supply drive starting Monday, August 29th through Friday, September 2nd . Drop off locations include: E.W. Grove school, Lakewood Elementary, and the Paris-Henry County Chamber of Commerce.

Items needed include: binders, loose-leaf paper, dividers, page protectors, pens, pencils, calculators, notebooks, crayons, colored pencils, markers, composition books, plastic folders with pockets and brads, pencil sharpeners, staplers, staples, dry erase markers, dry erase erasers, sharpies, backpacks, tissue, Clorox wipes, paper towels, etc.

Teacher supplies needed also include: bulletin board borders and letters, stickers, rulers, classroom posters, file folders, tape, tape dispensers, desk draw organizers, etc.