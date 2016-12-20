Sparks Custom Fabrication to Expand in Adamsville

Foodservice equipment manufacturer to create approximately 140 jobs

ADAMSVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam, Economic and Community Development Commissioner Randy Boyd and Sparks Custom Fabrication, LLC (SCF) officials announced Tuesday, December 20, 2016 that the manufacturer will expand in McNairy County. SCF will create approximately 140 jobs in Adamsville during the next five years.

“SCF is a home grown success story that shows why Tennessee is the place to start and grow a business,” Haslam said. “Tennessee’s skilled workforce allows our existing businesses to thrive, especially companies like SFC that have carved out a market for the kinds of well-crafted products that Tennessee is known for around the world. Thank you, SCF, for creating about 140 new jobs in Adamsville and bringing us another step closer to our goal of making Tennessee to No. 1 location in the Southeast for high quality jobs.”

“Manufacturing plays a crucial part of McNairy County’s economy. About 40 manufacturing operations call McNairy County home and they provide jobs for roughly 1,000 residents – jobs that are among the county’s highest paying,” Boyd said. “An injection of nearly 140 new manufacturing jobs by SCF will be significant and create a considerable long-term boost for McNairy County and its citizens. On behalf of Team Tennessee, I’d like to thank SCF for deciding to double its jobs in Adamsville with this expansion.”

SCF specializes in millwork, stainless steel, stone and refrigeration products used by the food industry. SCF’s customers include restaurants, schools, the military and hospitals across the country. All of SCF’s foodservice equipment is custom made, ranging from hot and cold food bars, serving counters, stainless shelving and other products.

“This expansion will provide opportunities for SCF to grow our business in the foodservice equipment industry,” SCF President Nathaniel Sparks said. “The company’s growth is a direct result of our employees’ quality and attention to detail for our customers. We thank TNECD and the city of Adamsville for supporting our efforts to hire and train new employees locally with a specific skill set needed to manufacture our custom-made-to-spec products.”

SCF opened in Adamsville in 2013 and currently has 120 employees. SCF will add 10,000 square feet of warehouse space to its existing 100,000-square-foot facility. The expansion and new hiring is needed to sustain the company’s existing growth into the future.

“This is big news for McNairy County. SCF is a growing company and its decision to expand in Adamsville will give it an opportunity to increase production and provide even more jobs in the future,” McNairy County Mayor Ronnie Brooks said. “We are extremely pleased SCF is expanding and look forward to working with its leadership as we strive for a better future for our citizens and the region.”

“We’re excited to see Nathaniel Sparks continue growing his business,” Adamsville Mayor David Leckner said. “Sparks Custom Fabrication is a nationally known brand in the foodservice industry. The city of Adamsville is thrilled to celebrate this announcement of new jobs and the expansion of the building.”

“This is very exciting news for the city of Adamsville and McNairy County. We are so happy to have partnered with TNECD, the city of Adamsville and the Adamsville IDB to help make this expansion happen,” Eddie Crittendon, CEO of the McNairy County Economic Development Council and Chamber of Commerce, said. “We appreciate the investment that SCF is making in our county. We’re excited that they put their trust in us and will be members of our industrial family for years to come. We wish them much success going forward.”

Adamsville and McNairy County are represented by Sen. Dolores Gresham (R – Somerville) and Rep. Ron Gant (R – Williston) in the Tennessee General Assembly.