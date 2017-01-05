Bethel University to Host the 2017 Regional HOSA Conference Jan. 9

MCKENZIE, TN –Bethel University is hosting the 2017 Regional Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) Conference on its McKenzie campus on Monday, Jan. 9. A total of 560 students representing 20 high schools across West Tennessee will be taking part.

Students will be involved in the day-long competition in activities relating specifically to health occupation fields.

“Students will also have the opportunity to explore college life at Bethel and to look at specific health occupation coursework offered by Bethel,” said Mary Bess Griffith, director of Bethel’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program. “Our nursing students will be performing in simulation labs within our nursing department, and the visiting HOSA students will have a chance to see these simulations.”

Griffith said skills competitions will include: a biomedical debate, CERT skills, CPR/First Aid, emergency medical technician, extemporaneous health poster and extemporaneous writing, forensic medicine, health education, life support skills, medical photography, researched persuasive speaking, prepared speaking, sports medicine, public health, medical assisting, nursing assisting, personal care, biomedical laboratory science, physical therapy, home health aide, clinical nursing, dental science, medical spelling, and veterinary science.

“There will also be tours of Bethel’s nursing program and of its athletic training program as well as panel discussions with Bethel personnel related to health occupation fields,” Griffith said.

The opening session for the regional HOSA competition is at 9:30 a.m. in the Rosemary and Harry Crisp Arena in the Vera Low Center for Student Enrichment. For more information, contact Keisha Norwood at 731-352-6466 or at norwoodk@bethelu.edu.

Bethel University is one of Tennessee’s oldest 4-year institutions. In 2017, it celebrates its 175th birthday. For more information about Bethel University, go to www.bethelu.edu.