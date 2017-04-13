Lee Academy to Host Auditions for Dancers, Vocalists, Actors

April 14, 2017—Paris, TN—Lee Academy for the Arts announces on Sunday, April 23rd, NY-LA-NASH Entertainment, an agency representing singers, dancers, actors, models, and choreographers, will be conducting classes and holding auditions at the Dancing Generations Studio at Lee Academy at 402 Lee Street, Paris, TN 38242.

The day will include:

1pm-2pm – On Camera Commercial Acting Class for ages 4 and up;

2pm-3pm – Audition Technique Class for Dancers for ages 6 and up;

3pm-4pm: Auditions for TV pilot for all ages

Please bring a headshot and resume or a non-returnable snapshot with contact info on the back. For auditions, please prepare:

Singers – a cappella verse and chorus

Dancers – 4 counts of 8 of your best moves without music

Actors – 30 second monologue

Classes are $40 per person per class with no charge for the 3pm audition. Space is limited, reserve a spot by contacting Dancing Generations Studio at directorofdgs@gmail.com.

NY-LA-NASH Entertainment has represented actors, dancers, models, singers and songwriters for over 30 years. They help to create, develop, and maintain an identity for the talent or artist by securing major campaigns, promotion, endorsements, and marketing opportunities as well as tour sponsorship. Their credits include Hunger Games 2, That’s So Raven, Grey’s Anatomy, Days of our Lives, Desperate Housewives, Third Watch, CSI, Law & Order, Saturday Night Live, All My Children, General Hospital, David Letterman, Good Morning America, Boy Meets World, LA Law, MTV, CMT, GAC, The Grammy’s, countless films and commercials, and over 78 million CDs sold. Learn more at www.nylanash.com.

Dancing Generation Studio is a growing arts studio servicing the Camden, TN and Paris, TN area, with a mission to teach dancers the love of dance not just the rules; that dance can be a positive outlet and an awesome form of self-expression. Learn more at www.dancinggenerationstudio.com

Lee Academy for the Arts is a community of people joining together in the spirit of creativity, well-being, and health, inspired and propelled by the Arts. Classes are offered for adults and children, private lessons, studio spaces for artists, opportunities for connection, and so much more. Get involved by visiting www.schoolforthearts.org where you fill find information on current classes, membership and volunteer opportunities, the upcoming 2017 Summer Series including Kids Art Camp, event details, and much more. 402 Lee Street, Paris, TN 38242