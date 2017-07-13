Tennessee Opens I-55 Memphis Welcome Center

“This facility replaces what was the state’s oldest Welcome Center,” TDOT Commissioner John Schroer said. “I’m pleased we can offer visitors a state-of-the-art facility, while also preserving a bit of the history from the past.”

The modern design draws on the Memphis brand strategy in welcoming visitors to West Tennessee. With this opening, Tennessee now has 15 Welcome Centers, all constructed by TDOT and operated by Tourist Development.

“Our welcome centers host around 14 million visitors annually, where guests are treated to genuine Tennessee hospitality,” said TDTD Commissioner Kevin Triplett. “This beautiful new center and great staff stand ready to welcome our guests and inform them about all the great things Tennessee has to offer.”

The I-55 Center is located at 3910 northbound Interstate 55, Tennessee Mile Marker 3.10. A ceremonial “grand opening” will occur in coming months.

Interstate 55 is approximately 964 miles that starts in Illinois and runs through Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Louisiana. It is the only interstate that crosses the Mississippi River twice –in Memphis and St. Louis.

Tourism is one of Tennessee’s largest industries, generating $18.4 billion in economic impact, more than $1.6 billion in state and local sales tax revenue.

For more information, contact nichole.lawrence@tn.gov or cindy.dupree@tn.gov.