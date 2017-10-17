Downtown Paris Spooktacular, a Howling Good Time

(Paris, TN) The twelfth annual downtown Spooktacular, sponsored by the Downtown Paris Association (DPA), promises a howling good time on the Henry County Court House lawn on Saturday afternoon, October 21st. Organizations and businesses will provide free crafts, entertainment, contests with prizes, live music and concessions from noon until 3:00 p.m. Downtown merchants invite children to trick or treat during Spooktacular which is sponsored by the DPA.

“This is a fantastic, annual festival that’s a tradition for many families,” said Spook Meister Rick Conger of Paris Karate Studio. “Where else can folks enjoy free crafts and games, hear live music from the Inman Pep Band and friends, win prize money and enjoy delicious treats, to boot?”

Throughout the event children can visit with DPA booth partners for many games and activities.

The Lions Club, a Spooktacular partner, will have fun contests and Corn Hole Tournaments from 12:30 to 1:00. The DPA’s famous Pumpkin Patch Pete will be on hand so you can guess Pete’s weight and win DPA bucks. On Halloween day, the winner will be announced and will receive $100 in DPA bucks, just in time for Christmas Open House weekend, November 3-5.

Along with downtown’s variety of restaurants serving delicious fare, Perry’s BBQ and the Inman Band Boosters will be on site with concessions.

“Don’t have a costume? It’s fun to come out and just enjoy the show,” said DPA Executive Director Kathy Ray. “There are hundreds of costumed children on parade, dancing, howling, delicious food, music and 17 booths with activities, all in a fabulous setting, beautiful Downtown Paris! We are excited to have the cast of The Addams Family from Bethel University assisting with the costume contests and visiting with all the children.”

“Spooktacular is one of our signature events for the entire family,” said Kathy Ray. “This is a FREE event that gives the youngsters of our community the opportunity to trick or treat during daylight hours and enjoy fun activities on our historic Court House lawn, courtesy of the many partnering businesses and organizations. This DPA event is sponsored by Carroll Bank, Commercial Bank, FirstBank, Foundation Bank and Security Bank”

Call Spook Meister Rick Conger at (731) 642-7425 or Kathy Ray at (731) 653-7274 for information. In case of rain, the event will be cancelled.

Spooktacular Schedule of Events

12:00 Begin Registration for Costume Contests

12:00 – 12:30 Inman Band and Friends performance

12:30 – 1:00 Corn Hole Tournaments and games by the Lions Club

12:30 Ages Birth to 3 years old Costume Contest

1:00 Ages 4 to 7 years old Costume Contest

1:30 Ages 8 to 11 years old Costume Contest

2:00 Ages 12 to 14 years old Costume Contest

2:30 Family/Group Theme Contest

3:00 People’s Choice Award announced for Scarecrows on the Square

The Downtown Paris Association is a 501C3 non-profit organization whose mission is to promote prosperous business activity and community involvement while encouraging preservation of the downtown area. For more information, log on VisitDowntownParis.com, download the Downtown Paris Association FREE mobile phone app, and LIKE us on Facebook.