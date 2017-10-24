Senator Bob Corker Disputes Trump’s Claim of Support of Iran Deal

From the office of Senator Bob Corker (R-Tenn.)

More than two weeks ago, President Trump claimed on Twitter that Senator Corker is “largely responsible for the horrendous Iran Deal!” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders later said, “Senator Corker worked with Nancy Pelosi and the Obama administration to pave the way for that legislation and basically rolled out the red carpet for the Iran deal.” And the president repeated the untruth this morning.

In reality, Senator Corker led the opposition to the Iran deal in Congress and voted against it. He has addressed this claim himself before. But don’t just take our word for it.

The Associated Press, USA Today, New York Times, FactCheck.org, and PolitiFact all recently took a look at the claim. Here is what they found:

Associated Press: AP FACT CHECK: WH wrong in saying Corker behind Iran deal

“White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders missed the mark on Tuesday when she accused Republican Sen. Bob Corker of working with Democrats and the Obama administration to make the Iran nuclear deal happen.”

USA Today: Trump claim that Corker was responsible for Iran nuclear deal isn’t supported by the facts

“President Donald Trump and the White House were using a line of attack often hurled by some conservatives when they claimed this week that Sen. Bob Corker was responsible for the Iran nuclear deal. But the facts don’t back them up.”

New York Times: Trump Misleadingly Blames Bob Corker for Iran Deal

“Call it the two birds, one tweet approach: As he continues to feud with Senator Bob Corker, President Trump is now also blaming the Tennessee Republican for the Iran nuclear deal that the White House is threatening to decertify, perhaps as soon as this week. But it is a misleading charge: Mr. Corker, who is chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, repeatedly spoke out against the accord to limit Tehran’s nuclear program before it was brokered by world powers in 2015.”

FactCheck.org: Trump Misleads on Corker

“President Donald Trump misleadingly claimed Sen. Bob Corker ‘gave us the Iran Deal.’ Corker, who opposed the nuclear deal with Iran negotiated by the Obama administration, helped craft a bipartisan bill that allowed the House and Senate to review the agreement.”

PolitiFact: Is Sen. Bob Corker responsible for the Iran deal, as Donald Trump claims? (Rating: False)

“We don’t see how this could reasonably be construed as Corker giving the United States the Iran deal. Trump’s claim doesn’t make logical sense. We rate this False.”