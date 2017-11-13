MAGNUM MANUFACTURING TO EXPAND IN HOUSTON COUNTY

Manufacturer to invest $2 million, create approximately 50 jobs

NASHVILLE – Magnum Manufacturing, Inc. announced today plans to invest $2 million in its operations in Erin and create approximately 50 jobs in Houston County during the next five years.

“This expansion by Magnum is significant for Erin and Houston County,” TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe said. “It is critical for us to encourage job creation and private investment in a Tier-4 county such as Houston. One of our top priorities is to have zero distressed counties by 2025. The creation of approximately 50 jobs in Erin will go a long way toward achieving this goal, and we thank Magnum for its commitment to the people of Houston County.”

Magnum manufactures metal stamping and produces raw metal seat frames and doors for the automotive sector. The company has operated in Tennessee since 1991.

Magnum plans to expand into an adjacent building, which will double its existing footprint in Erin. The company will invest in new equipment and building renovations.

“After operating in Tennessee for more than 20 years, Magnum is excited to move ahead with this expansion and create nearly 50 jobs in Erin,” Philip Jackson, Magnum vice president, said. “This expansion is a major step for our company and will meet growing market demand for our products.”

Local officials praised Magnum for its expansion in Houston County.

“Magnum is a great company and has supported this community for a long time,” Houston County Mayor George Clark said. “This expansion will help put more money in pockets of our residents, and I’m proud to see Magnum create about 50 new jobs in Houston County.”

Erin and Houston County are represented by Sen. Mark Green (R – Clarksville) and Rep. Jay Reedy (R – Erin) in the Tennessee General Assembly.