Bid Notice-Pickup-Chassis-Hwy Dept

JoAnna Leah Scott Hampton 1958-2016 JoAnna Leah Scott Hampton 1958-2016 McKenzie, Tenn. – Funeral services for Mrs. JoAnna Leah Hampton, 58, are Friday, September 16, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Reverend Sylvia Newman officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet C...

Here’s a short video featuring some of the top stories for the September 13, 2016 edition of The McKenzie Banner.

