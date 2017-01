www.mckenziebanner.com/site/epopulate/2017/01/03/second-camp-tyson-book-available-january-23/ Second Camp Tyson Book Available January 23 PARIS (December 29) — On January 23, 2017, Paris native and award-winning writer Shannon McFarlin’s book, Camp Tyson, will be published by South Carolina-based Arcadia Publishing Company. The book, laden with archived military and personal photographs, chronicles the life and impact on soldiers, civilians, and neighboring towns located near the United States’ only barrage balloon training facility in Henry. ... See MoreSee Less

Best of Carroll County Contest Returns to The McKenzie Banner



January 2017 - The very popular Best of Carroll County (Tennessee) contest has returned. This is the seventh year for the contest. In today’s McKenzie is a ballot to mark your favorite persons and businesses in five major categories.



Winners and finalists will be announced in late January. Each will also receive window decals and certificates of recognition for winning.



Some of the categories include: People – cashiers, bank tellers, accountants, salespeople, radio personality, public officials, preachers, etc.



Health Professionals – chiropractor, dentists, fitness centers, nurses, pharmacists, medical doctors, etc.



Food and Dining – bakery/ dessert, barbecue, salad bar, meat and three, pizza, etc.



Businesses – appliance store, antiques, florists, funeral homes, motels, banks, auto dealerships, plumber, nail salon, tire dealer, church, etc.



Special Categories – best civic club, best overall business, best youth activity/after school program, best female volunteer, best male volunteer.



Vote early and often for your favorites businesses and people. ... See MoreSee Less