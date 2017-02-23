Notice of Foreclosure – Luther

Carroll County Tower, Dispatch Upgrades Near Completion



MCKENZIE (February 16) — A three-year project to improve the radio communications of all emergency service providers in Carroll County is nearing completion.

During an interview with The Banner, Carroll County Fire Department Chief Terry Bradshaw said the project to purchase digital portable radios for area municipal law enforcement and fire departments and install additional dispatch communication towers throughout the county is nearing completion. This is a significant upgrade from the analog radios used in the past.



Continue reading by following the link below...

(Please note: Link takes you to a membership-based site. A limited number of articles are free to view each month before payment is requested. Start reading today for as little as $1.) ... See MoreSee Less