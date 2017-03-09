NWTN Development District Meeting

From the pages "A Pictorial History of McKenzie" Former City Officials, about 1936: (L to R) B. C. (Candy) Pate, R. D. (Don) Gwin, W. D. (Bill) Hudson, C. W. Covington, Aldermen. Mayor Dr. B. C. Gallimore; R. J. (Bob) Parnell, Alderman; Charles Penick, Alderman at Large; and Warren Elliott, Garbage Collector. File photo published in “A Pictorial History of McKenzie, Tennessee,” by The McKenzie Banner in October 2004. ... See MoreSee Less

Free Bagged Potatoes



PARIS, Tenn. (March 10, 2017) The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has benefited from an overage on an order of russet white potatoes. J. Alexander Farms contacted the Sheriff’s Office and advised that they had an overage of 48,000 lbs. of potatoes and wants to donate them to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.



The Sheriff’s Office is currently serving potatoes at every meal inside the correctional facility, but due to the abundant amount, the department will not be able to serve all of them before they ruin.



Therefore, the department is hosting a community give-a-way at the Sheriff's Office (210 Forrest Heights) Friday, March 10 starting at 8:30 am. Come get some taters!