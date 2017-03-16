Notice of Foreclosure – Meeker

The Banner Haslam to Discuss IMPROVE Act in Milan



Governor Bill Haslam will be in Milan on Thursday, March 16 at 3:30 p.m. to discuss and answer questions about the IMPROVE ACT.

The meeting will be held at the Hawkins-Whitby FEMA Safe Room at 1101 Williamson St., Milan, Tenn. The public is invited to attend.

The Banner From the Pages of A Pictorial History of McKenzie



Aerial view of downtown McKenzie. Lower right is First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, First Baptist Church and former City Hall (with McKenzie, Tenn. on roof). File photo originally published in "A Pictorial History of McKenzie, Tennessee," by The McKenzie Banner in October 2004.