BARKSDALE AUTO SERVICE, Cedar Street, 1955. Tri-County Motors Co.’s wrecker tows a 1955 Oldsmobile. Front, (L to R): Warren Barksdale; driver of wrecker is his brother, Kenneth Barksdale; in back is Warren’s son, Kenneth W. Barksdale. Warren maintained a business relationship with Tri-County for many years, including the years he instructed students at the vocational school, who became employed by Tri-County Motors. Photo submitted by Brooxie Barksdale. File photo originally published in “A Pictorial History of McKenzie, Tennessee,” by The McKenzie Banner in October 2004.

