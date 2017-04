TENNESSEE BROADBAND ACCESSIBILITY ACT HEADS TO GOVERNOR | The Mckenzie Banner

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam today praised the passage of the Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Act, the governor’s legislation to increase broadband access to Tennessee’s unserved citizens. The House of Representatives passed HB 529/SB 1215 93-4, and it now heads to the governor’s desk fo...