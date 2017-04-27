Substitute Trustee Sale – TOLBERT

The Banner McKENZIE EIGHTH GRADE, 1938. (L to R) Top Row: Paul Carroll, Carolyn Thompson, James Pitman, Virginia Mae Stafford, Wayne Graham, Jean Gray Montgomery, (unknown) Smith, Martha Roark, Dan Childress, Virginia Williams, Mack Buckley, Jane Broadway, (unknown). Second Row: James Robert Maxwell, Lottye Eldridge, Bobby Cozart, Va. Burke, L.A. Benjamin, Mary Jo Haynes, Charles Verdell, Alene Maxwell. Third Row: Adrian Esch, Imogene Nelson, James H. McDonald, Evelyn Jones, Russell Kearney, Sue Childress (teacher), Max Manley, Thelma Thomason, Roy Pate, Jane Carver. Fourth Row: Richard or Ira Ferguson, Betty Ann McLean, John B. Miller, Ruth Dinkins, Leroy Dowd, Rosa Nell Akers, and Travis Hilliard. Photo submitted by Jean Gray McCadams. File photo originally published in “A Pictorial History of McKenzie, Tennessee,” by The McKenzie Banner in October 2004.

The Banner Gospel Singing in McLemoresville



McLemoresville United Methodist Church is hosting a fifth Sunday night singing on Sunday, May 30, 6:00 p.m., at the church. The Russell Trio is the featured singers along with others who will lend their voices to praise the Lord. An add-a-dish meal starts at 5:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend.