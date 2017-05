The Banner McKenzie - May 11, High school men's soccer, McKenzie 0, Westview 1, 16:04 in second half remaining. Game over because of lightning storm. ... See MoreSee Less View on Facebook

The Banner McKENZIE FIFTH GRADE, 1939. (L to R): Bottom Row: Arianna Thompson, Van Hugh Taylor, Emily Hickerson, Curtis Pugh, Patty Lou Crawford, Jim Fuzzell, Gloria Galloway, James Melton, Maxine Stoker, Jimmy Allen and Peggy Mitchum (Caroline). Second Row: Ms. Edna Lashlee (practice teacher), Dot Finley, Tony King, Brooxie N. Crocker, Helen Lacook, Dick Freeman, Thelma Dinkins, Ms. Lanier Gilbert (teacher), Carolyn Cook, Billy Matheny, Jean Johnsonius, Jane Marshall, James D. Sexton and Ethel Gaston. Third Row: Jack Smith, Dorothy White, G.W. Pryor, Lola Mae Thompson, James Loyd Washburn, Mary Elizabeth Gaskins, Thomas Eldridge, Mary Gail Granade and Ross Depriest. Fourth Row: Jimmy Wilson, Ruth Lankford, George Glissom, Juanita Brooks, Billy Thomas Smith, June Bogle, Ray Summers, Marjorie Ridings, Bobby Gene Thompson, Doris Lankford, Ed Laney Brashear, Judy Evans and Gilbert Pope. Not Pictured: Bobby Black, F.G. Waldrup, Elaine Edgar, Nancy Morris, Mable Shell, Christine and Marvin Sherwood, and Charles Chandler. Photo submitted by Eddie Freeman. File photo originally published in “A Pictorial History of McKenzie, Tennessee,” by The McKenzie Banner in October 2004.

#throwback #tbt #archives