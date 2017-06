Town of Bruceton – Annual Budget

McKENZIE –Rosa (Rosie) Mae Brawner, 85, of McKenzie died Friday, June 2 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital after a long illness. Funeral services are incomplete. at the Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home, McKenzie, Tenn. Burial follows in Blooming Grove Cemetery in McKenzie, Weakley County.

