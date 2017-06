Kevin Buie is the new Paris-Henry County Chamber president. Look for story in McKenzie Banner next Tuesday. Paris-Henry Co Chamber has new projects planned. ... See MoreSee Less

CARROLL COUNTY RELAY FOR LIFE EVENT POSTPONED DUE TO WEATHER

The Carroll County Relay For Life Event scheduled for tomorrow, Friday, June 23 has been postponed due to the threat of severe weather from Tropical Storm Cindy.

Organizers are consulting with officials at the Carroll County Civic Center and will meet tonight in hopes of setting a new date for the event.

Watch this space for updates as they become available. ... See MoreSee Less