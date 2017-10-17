U.S. 45-Bypass Lane Closures in Jackson, Tenn.

JACKSON, Tenn. – Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will close south and northbound lanes on the US 45 By-Pass Thursday to set concrete barrier rail for utility work.

Thursday, October 19, 2017 from 8:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. – Work will begin in the southbound lanes of the US 45 By-Pass by closing one inside lane, with two lanes remaining open. This work is to permanently close the turning lane and U-turn between Carriage House Drive and Old Hickory Boulevard.

Crews will then move and close the two outside northbound lanes between Old Hickory Boulevard and Carriage House Drive, one lane will remain open. This closure will result in a long term closure with two northbound lanes remaining open.

Detour signs will be posted throughout the construction area.

