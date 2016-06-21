Earthen Vessels Pottery Locates in Gleason

GLEASON (June 16) — In the upcoming weeks, Jim Keeling and his family will bring a unique business to the city of Gleason. Earthen Vessels Pottery and Gifts will sell handthrown pottery made from clay originating from Gleason.

Keeling chose to locate in Gleason since the city is considered the “Ball Clay Capital of the World.”

The shop is located in the former insurance building on the corner of East Main Street. Renovations are taking place to display Keeling’s pottery and provide patrons the chance to watch him throw clay in a section of the building.

Maria Keeling McClain, Jim’s daughter, will sell fresh baked goods and brewed coffee establishing a bistro type atmosphere. The coffee and baked goods will be served in cups and on plates made by Keeling. Customers will have the opportunity sit outside and enjoy the fresh air under umbrella cover pub tables adjacent to the building.

A soft opening is tentatively planned for the first week of July.

Jim, a Baptist preacher, enjoys traveling with his potter’s wheel to various churches, where he shares the Gospel as he turns the clay into fine pottery. Recently, he has put on shows at Discovery Park of America in Union City.

To contact Jim Keeling for more information he can be reached by email at preacherjimk@ yahoo. com.

By Jason Martin jmartin@mckenziebanner.com