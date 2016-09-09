Eye Full of Paris Weekend 2016 – A Celebration of the Arts

Paris, TN – It’s music. It’s theater. It’s art. It’s the annual Eye Full of Paris Weekend in Historic Downtown Paris, September 23-25. Sponsored by the Downtown Paris Association (DPA), the 2016 celebration features five spectacular events over three days.

Friday

The weekend kicks off with two events scheduled for Friday. Noon on the Square sponsored by Commercial Bank opens Eye Full of Paris weekend with the music of The Chill Tonics on stage on the courthouse lawn. Bring a lawn chair, come early and enjoy a great time. Lunch will be served by Perry’s BBQ, and the DPA will serve drinks for a donation. This is a FREE event.

“Downtown’s 20+ merchants, including clothing boutiques, gift shops and eateries will have their doors wide open with Eye Full of Paris Sales on Friday and Saturday,” said DPA Executive Director Kathy Ray.

The excitement continues Friday evening at Lee Academy of the Arts from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm with Wine to Share, Water for All, sponsored by the First Christian Church and all proceeds benefit the Showers of Blessing Trust, providing clean water wells in rural areas near Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. The evening includes dancing, hors d’oeuvres, wine, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages, live entertainment, locally brewed Perrylodgic beer, and a silent auction including local artists. Please help promote this very worthy cause for clean water in East Africa. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at The Iron Place, Cindy’s Catering, and First Christian Church, or from any First Christian Church member. Call 731-642-3181 for more information.

Saturday

Saturday, September 24th, the courthouse lawn becomes the crossroads of art, music and food for grown-ups and children alike when Arts ‘Round the Square (ARTS), opens at 9:00 am. Sponsored by the Paris-Henry County Arts Council (PHCAC) and the DPA, this FREE event will fill the lawn with more than 30-juried artists creating and selling their pottery, woodcarvings, jewelry, mixed media, fiber art, photographs, sculptures and canvas art including paintings from members of the Tennessee River Fine Arts League.

“The demonstrations have become one of the well-loved hallmarks of this event,” said PHCAC Executive Director Amy Jones. “Our visitors like to view the creative process, even if it’s just a brief glimpse into that individual’s method.”

Children can also get in touch with their inner artist at Arts ‘Round the Square at the KidsZone Live! a special area for interactive children’s projects. These projects are FREE and help children connect their work with the professional work that is taking place around them that day.

Music is a large part of ARTS with live performances throughout the day on stage from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The schedule includes:

9:00 – 10:00 The Old 23rd District

10:15 – 11:15 Scott Myatt and Steve Short

11:30 – 12:15 Renaissance Theatre from Bethel University

12:15-12:30 KPAC Young Artists “Dinosaurs Before Dark”

12:30 – 1:30 Band called BEN duo

1:30-1:45 KPAC Young Artists Legally Blonde

1:45 – 2:45 Shepherd Family

2:45-3:00 KPAC Young Artists Solos

3:00 – 3:45 Bethel University Vocal Authority Group

3:45-4:00 KPAC Young Artists Solos

ARTS wraps up at 4:00 pm just in time for visitors to grab a blanket or lawn chair and head to the Paris Winery on Harvey Bowden Road for Concert in the Vineyards. Live music runs from 6:00 until 10 pm featuring the band Risky Business. Bring a lawn chair, picnic basket and enjoy this FREE evening of music and wine tasting under the stars. Visit www.ParisWinery.com or call 731-644-9500.

Sunday

The Eye Full of Paris Weekend finale, Downtown Churches Rejoice! takes on a new sound this year as the Bethel Renaissance Blue Grass band performs Sunday evening at 6:00 pm at the First Christian Church in downtown Paris.

“We are thrilled to bring this group of singers and musicians to Paris to partner with the DPA and downtown churches during Eye Full of Paris” said Travis McLeese, Associate Director of the Renaissance Program. “Our program travels the country on a weekly basis. It’s a treat to come home and worship with friends and family in West Tennessee.”

The DPA invites visitors to stay overnight Friday and Saturday at downtown’s Home Sweet Home Bed and Breakfast or with other local innkeepers. The historic downtown churches welcome visitors for Sunday services. Find out more at www.VisitDowntownParis.com, www.TnVacation.com or call the Downtown Paris Association office at 731-653-PARIS (7274).

Eye Full of Paris began in June, 2006, with Paris-Henry County Art Council’s first Arts Round the Square (ARTS) held on the courthouse lawn. In 2007 the Council partnered with the Downtown Paris Association when sites and dates were expanded. That same year the event was renamed and received funding from the Tennessee River Resort Act.

The mission of the Downtown Paris Association is to promote prosperous business activity and community involvement while encouraging preservation of the downtown area. Visit online at www.visitdowntownparis.com or call DPA Executive Director Kathy Ray at 731-653-PARIS (7274).