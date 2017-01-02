TVA Board to Meet in Henry County

Knoxville, Tenn. – The Tennessee Valley Authority is seeking the public comment on proposed updates to the plans it uses to manage public land surrounding eight of its reservoirs, along with changes to the comprehensive land plan used Valley-wide. Comments will be accepted through Jan. 31, 2017, and at five public meetings scheduled throughout the area.

The TVA board will meet at Paris Landing State Park for one of its public hearings, set for 5-7:30 p.m. January 12.

In February 2016, TVA initiated an environmental review to consider alternative land management plans for eight reservoirs that are surrounded by 138,222 acres of that land. The reservoirs — located in Tennessee, Kentucky and Alabama — are Chickamauga, Fort Loudoun, Great Falls, Kentucky, Nickajack, Normandy, Wheeler and Wilson.

Five of the reservoirs – Kentucky, Wheeler, Nickajack, Chickamauga and Wilson – had previous land plans developed. Similar plans are proposed for Fort Loudoun, Great Falls and Normandy reservoirs. Updates to those plans will be reflected in the Comprehensive Valley-wide Land Plan.

A public scoping period was conducted in mid-2016 and comments received from interested parties have been considered in a draft Environmental Impact Statement released November 29, 2016.

The public is now being invited to comment on the draft EIS. Five public meetings are scheduled to allow interested residents to learn more about the proposed land plans and obtain additional information from TVA staff members:

Jan. 10, 2017 — TVA West Tower Auditorium, 400 W. Summit Hill Dr., Knoxville, Tenn. (5:00 to 7:30 p.m.)

Jan. 11, 2017 — Manchester Coffee County Conference Center, 147 Hospitality Blvd, Manchester, Tenn. (5:00 to 7:30 p.m.)

Jan. 12, 2017 — Paris Landing State Park, 16055 U.S. 79, Buchanan, Tenn. (5:00 to 7:30 p.m.)

Jan. 18, 2017 — Chattanooga Convention Center, 1150 Carter St., Chattanooga, Tenn. (5:00 to 7:30 p.m.)

Jan. 19, 2017 — TVA Multi-Purpose Building, 1010 Reservation Road, 112 Nickajack Ct., Muscle Shoals, Ala. (5:00 to 7:30 p.m.)

A copy of the draft EIS and additional details about the proposed land plans for each reservoir can be found on TVA’s website at www.tva.gov/landplanreview.

Comments regarding the draft EIS must be received no later than Jan. 31, 2017. They may be submitted online, mailed to Matthew Higdon, 400 West Summit Hill Dr., WT 11D, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902 or e-mailed to mshigdon@tva.gov or landplans@tva.gov. All comments received, including names and addresses, will become part of the project administrative record and will be available for public inspection.