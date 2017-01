McKENZIE- Take McKenzie’s Chocolate Tour on Saturday, February 4 in downtown between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The annual event provides a way for participants to taste some great delicacies and meet downtown shop owners and staff.

Tickets are available at City Hall for $5.00 each or at participating stores with the “I Love Chocolate” sign displayed.

Tickets must be purchased in advance of the event.