New Law Brings Review in Henry County Court Case

PARIS, Tenn., Friday, February 10, 2017 – A hearing was conducted in Henry County Circuit Court today in two criminal cases involving a common question of law which may have statewide implications. A. B. Price and Victor T. Sims appeared with their attorneys asking to enter plea agreements to certain felony charges.

However, following changes to Tennessee sentencing law, which became effective on January 1st of this year, there is uncertainty concerning the legality of what were once considered routine matters.

Judge Donald Parish heard arguments from defense lawyers, Neil Thompson and Robert Hawley and Assistant District Attorney General Paul Hessing as to the constitutionality of the new law which may transfer the authority to impose conditions of a sentence and to determine violations of probation of that sentence from a trial judge to a probation officer.

The judge took the issue under advisement and is expected to issue a written decision within five days.