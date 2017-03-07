West Carroll Board Approves Director’s Contract

ATWOOD (March 2) — During the regular monthly meeting of the West Carroll Special School District (WCSSD) Board of Education, board members unanimously approved the director’s contract of Dexter Williams for a period of three years and one month at a salary of $96,000 per year.

Williams’ director’s contract is effective June 1, 2017 to July 1, 2020.

Prior to the vote, WCSSD Chairman Jimmy Halford said, “The board has had ample time to review the director’s contract, and there here are no changes to be added. I recommend that we approve the director’s contract at this time. I am looking forward to Mr. Williams signing it.”

After signing the director’s contract, Williams thanked the board for supporting him.

Following discussion, board members approved via 3-2 vote West Carroll Band Director Cory Bridges’ request for an estimated $4,014 to purchase new drum line equipment.

Prior to the vote, Bridges said, “I asked the board at last month’s meeting for a $5,000 per-year increase to the band’s annual $13,000 budget to assist in instrument purchases and acquisition of two buses and drivers to travel to five or six competitions each year. We are trying to replace worn-out equipment purchased in 1995 or earlier, and the additional funding will help purchase needed musical items that are too costly for students to buy.”

He added, “If the budget increase of $5,000 per-year is too much, I ask that the board fund the purchase of a new drumline at an estimated cost of $4,014. I came up with that estimate by referring to instrument prices in Musician’s Friend equipment catalog. I am confident that I can beat those prices by shopping around.”

He said, “The band conducts a lot of fundraisers to avoid bothering the board for money, and we are thankful for everything that you do for us. We had a very strong band booster program, but I had to shut it down a few years ago because of negativity generated by some band parents and loss of money. It (band booster program) made a big difference financially for us when it was active.”

Board Chairman Jimmy Halford replied, “The band booster program needs to be reinstituted. It is a good way to stimulate community involvement.”

Vice-Chairman Mike Foster agreed, “The backbone of a school marching band or sports team is the booster club. I don’t have a problem with the board helping out the band as needed, but we really have to be careful with this. If we increase the band’s annual budget, then football, baseball, softball and basketball may ask the board to increase their budgets, too. Financially, that would be like opening Pandora’s Box. We should re-establish the band booster club and reach out to area businesses and the community for financial support.”

Board member Patrick Lindsey’s motion to purchase a new drumline at an estimated cost of $4,014 and authorize Director Williams and Bridges to reinstitute the band booster program was approved.

Bridges said he would present cost quotes for the drumline to the board before making purchases.

The board approved Director Williams request to add golf to the school’s junior and senior high sports programs.

The board also approved a one-time purchase of two polo shirts ($35 each) each for the 12-member golf team (seven boys and five girls) at a total cost of $840 and a coaching supplement of $1,900, the same amount that is provided to the golf coach at Huntingdon High school.

West Carroll High School Beta Club Sponsor Nancy Hopper’s request for the board to authorize her chaperoning West Carroll Beta Students Anna Woodall and Kendall Hicks to the Beta Club National Competition in Orlando, Florida on June 28-July 1 was approved.

Halford asked Hopper to register Woodall to compete at Beta National and submit trip fundraiser and donation collection amounts at the April board meeting so that the board can determine what it can do financially to supplement overall trip costs.

Following a thorough and informative presentation by West Carroll Junior / Senior High Guidance Counselor Sunnie Cooksey, board members approved implementing work-based and TCAT-McKenzie dual enrollment for select juniors and seniors for the 2017-18 school year.

Prior to approval, Cooksey said, “The work-based program provides students with an excellent opportunity to receive hands-on skills training in their field of interest that will benefit them greatly after they graduate from high school and seek to enter the job field.”

She added, “Only juniors and senior students with excellent grades and behavior will be allowed to participate in the program. These students must provide their own transportation, proof of vehicle insurance and secure their on-site jobs. They are required to work on-site ten hours and spend one day in the classroom each week.”

Cooksey said the only cost to the school would involve reimbursing teachers for traveling to job-sites to observe students.

Halford commented, “Our students are bused to Carroll County Vocational School in Huntingdon each day, and that is fine. I don’t, however, like the idea of students riding together in personal vehicles from our school to TCAT in McKenzie or job sites. That presents a liability issue for our school. If a student drives from home to a work site and then drives to our school, I have no problem with that.”

Williams said that nearby businesses in Milan want to host West Carroll students.

In other business, the board approved on first reading policy 5.110-Compensation Guides and Contracts and policy 2.802-payroll procedures.

The board approved on second and final reading state mandated compliance updates to the following board policies: 5.305-Family and Medical Leave; 3.200-Building and Grounds Management; 4.207-English Learners; 5.1101-Differentiated Pay Plan; 2.601-Fundraising Activities; 6.505-Students in Foster Care and 3.500-Food Service Management.

The board approved on first reading state mandated updates to the following board policies: 6.411-Student Wellness; 4.700-Testing Programs; 3.600-Insurance Management; 4.502-Parental and Family Involvement; 6.313-Discipline Procedures; 6.503-Homeless Students; 6.709-Student Fees and Fines; 4.606-Graduation Activities and 4.605-Graduation Requirements.

At meeting’s conclusion, the school’s Culinary Arts Class served board members a meal in appreciation for their service.

